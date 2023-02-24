Everton boss Sean Dyche is delighted to tie Jordan Pickford down to a long-term stay at the club, after he signed a new contract ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Despite a turbulent campaign at Goodison Park, with changes in the managerial hotseat and frustrated form on the pitch, the England goalkeeper is opting to stay put on Merseyside.

For Dyche, who has overseen a turnaround for the Toffees since taking charge, he is happy to be able to call on the shotstopper going forward across the rest of the campaign.

“He’s a very good player, we know that,” he said. “A good servant to this football club so far as well and will continue to be that. I’m sure.

“I think it’s a sign he’s enjoying our new regime if you like. He’s accepting what we are looking to offer. He has been a fantastic player so we want him to continue doing that.”

Unai Emery meanwhile rode to the defence of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has returned from World Cup-winning duty with Argentina to struggle somewhat between the posts.

A disappointing performance against Arsenal will not hold him back however, with his boss saying: “He is a very good guy and a very good goalkeeper. The challenge for him is here, to use his experience to help the club.

“Of course after the game we spoke on Monday, we spoke about everything. It was only one small action in the game.

“It wasn’t the real reason that we lost the game, we spoke about the team and how he improves and his objectives too.”

Villa won this reverse fixture earlier in the season, claiming a 2-1 victory in August.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Jordan Pickford

With a fresh deal in his back pocket, the shotstopper looks set to stay at Goodison Park for the foreseeable future, in a massive boost for the Toffees as they attempt to create stability.

Dyche will be delighted to be able to call upon England’s first-choice goalkeeper going forward, with Pickford chasing a third consecutive clean sheet at home after shutouts against Arsenal and Leeds.

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

After missing out on selection for England at the FIFA World Cup last year, the forward has entered the new year with a determination to show what the Three Lions missed out on at Qatar 2022.

He has scored in each of his last four Premier League games heading into this weekend. No Aston Villa player has ever scored in five consecutive appearances in the competition before.

MATCH PREDICTION – EVERTON WIN

Everton have won their last two Premier League home games (both 1-0), as many as they had in their previous 10 at Goodison Park (D2 L6). They last won more consecutively in September 2021 (4), while they last won three in a row without conceding in August 2019 (5).

Aston Villa have lost their last three Premier League games, conceding more in these three defeats (11) as they had in their first seven matches under Unai Emery (7). The Villans haven’t lost four consecutive league games while shipping 3+ goals each time since September 1958.

No side has scored (9) or conceded (9) more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than Aston Villa. Their nine goals in this time period is three more than Everton have netted in the first half overall this term (6).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton37.1 per cent

Aston Villa 29.4 per cent

Draw33.5 per cent