Aston Villa-Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelotti has urged his Everton players to show more ambition at Goodison Park if they are to achieve their target of qualifying for European football next season.

The Toffees ended a six-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at Arsenal last week to keep alive their outside hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Everton enter the weekend’s fixtures six points off Chelsea in fourth and three points off West Ham in a Europa League spot, with a game in hand to play on both.

However, they have won just one of their last nine home league games, with that victory coming against Southampton in March, and Ancelotti admits an improvement is needed in that regard.

“In a few words, I think we need to have more balance,” he said. “There needs to be more focus on the balance of the team and more ambition.

“We have six games to play and we have to try and do our best. I think the victory against Arsenal gave us more motivation.

“We didn’t have good results in the last few games, and so the victory was really important for our mentality and motivation. You never know, because every game is unpredictable.”

Villa also had aspirations of playing European football next season at one point, but they have won just two of their last 11 games, coinciding with the injury absence of Jack Grealish.

The 11th-placed Villans remain without star man Grealish this weekend and boss Dean Smith accepts finishing in the top half is now the most realistic target for his side.

“I’m delighted with how we’ve played at times this season and the progression we’re making as a football club,” he said.

“But there’s also frustration that when a few of our key players miss out, we haven’t managed to sustain the results.

“Obviously we’ve got to look at finishing in the top 10. It’s something we were aiming to do anyway – we weren’t satisfied with finishing 17th last season.”

KEY PLAYERS

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Twelve of Everton’s 44 Premier League goals this season have been headers, with Calvert-Lewin responsible for six of those – more than any other player in the division this term. That aerial ability is bad news for Villa, as they have conceded the highest share of headed goals in the division so far this season (24.3 per cent).

Aston Villa – Wesley

The Brazilian forward made a return to action in last week’s 2-2 draw with West Brom following more than 15 months out with a serious knee injury. The club’s second-most expensive signing will not start this game, but he will be given a chance to show exactly what his side have been missing when introduced from the bench.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton failed to win either Premier League game against Villa last season (D1 L1), the first time that had happened since 2011-12. Everton last went three games without a win against the Villans between 2006 and 2012 (12 without a win).

– This will be the 205th top-flight meeting between Villa and Everton, making it the most played fixture in England’s top division. Everton have won 76 of these meetings to the Villans’ 74 (54 draws).

– Villa have won more games (19) and scored more goals (71) in the Premier League against Everton than they have against any other side in the competition.

– The Villans have opened the scoring in each of their last three Premier League games but have failed to win any of them (D1 L2). In the first 14 games in which they scored first this season, they have only failed to win twice (W12 D1 L1).

– No keeper has kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (eight). Only four keepers have ever kept more clean sheets on the road in their first season with a club in the competition – Shaka Hislop with West Ham in 1998-99 (nine), Petr Cech with Chelsea in 2004-05 (11), Ederson with Man City in 2017-18 (nine) and Liverpool’s Alisson in 2018-19 (nine).