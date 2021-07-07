Aston Villa loans American Indiana Vassilev to Inter Miami

MIAMI (AP)American forward Indiana Vassilev was loaned Wednesday from Aston Villa to Inter Miami for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.

The 20-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, made his Aston Villa debut against Fulham in the FA Cup on Jan. 4, 2020, and made his Premier League debut that Jan. 18 at Brighton.

He made four Premier League appearances plus one each in the FA Cup and League Cup during the 2019-20 season, then was loaned to third-tier Burton for the first half of the 2020-21 season and had no goals in 12 league appearances.

He spent the second half of the season on loan to fourth-tier Cheltenham and also had no goals in 12 appearances.

Vassilev played for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

