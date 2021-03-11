Aston Villa-Newcastle United Preview

Steve Bruce hopes Newcastle United can take the opportunity to put themselves a step ahead of their relegation rivals when they face Aston Villa on Friday.

Newcastle host Villa in the first game of the Premier League weekend, and a win would see them move four points clear of the bottom three.

A victory could be crucial for the Magpies, with Fulham going up against Manchester City on Saturday before Brighton and Hove Albion face Southampton a day later.

Jack Grealish will be out for Villa, and Bruce is aiming to take advantage.

“We play first so it’ll be great if we can get a result, we know we’re capable of it,” said Bruce, who is far from a popular figure with Newcastle’s fanbase.

“Then we’ll see what other teams can do. Jack is their best player and, without him, they’d miss him.

“All the bottom six or seven are looking over their shoulder. We all want to get to that magical points figure, whatever it is. Fulham have closed the gap but there’s still a long, long way to go.”

Dean Smith, meanwhile, is hopeful Grealish will be in line for a return against Tottenham on March 21, with Villa having won just one of the four games he has missed.

“Jack has been making really good progress and we are happy at where he’s at but, unfortunately, he won’t make it (Friday’s game),” Smith said.

“He has been ill this week so he’s been off for a couple of days as well, but we’re hopeful for the Tottenham game now, that’s for sure.

“Jack is still in and around the training ground. He takes part in the meetings. He’s got a voice and an opinion, which is good.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Ryan Fraser

Starting in a two up front against West Brom last time out, Fraser created a team-high three chances for Newcastle in a 0-0 draw, and the Scotland winger may well have the creative onus on his shoulders once again on Friday.

Aston Villa – John McGinn

McGinn has scored just one goal this season, though has proved once again how much he can offer to Villa’s midfield. In Grealish’s continued absence, however, Smith needs the Scotland International to offer more going forward.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W6 D5) since a 0-3 loss in April 2005 that saw the Magpies have three players sent off.

– Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore scored for Villa in their 2-0 win against Newcastle in the reverse fixture. The last Aston Villa players to score home and away against the Magpies in the same season were Gareth Barry and Juan Pablo Angel in 2004-05.

– In their first 13 Premier League games this season, Aston Villa netted 27 goals (2.1 per game), scoring at least three goals in six of those games. In their last 13 in the competition, the Villans have netted just 11 times (0.8 per game) and never more than twice in a match.

– In all competitions, Newcastle manager Bruce has lost six of his last 11 matches against sides he’s formerly managed (W4 D1), as many as he had in his previous 39 such games. He’s never beaten Aston Villa since leaving the club in 2018 (D1 L3).

– Since returning to the Premier League last season, Villa have won just 17 per cent of their league games when Grealish has been absent (1/6), compared to 35 per cent when he plays (20/58). The Villans average just 0.7 goals-per-game without him (1.3 with) and 10.5 shots-per-game when he doesn’t play (13 with).