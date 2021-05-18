Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Ryan Mason has insisted Harry Kane remains “100 per cent committed” to Tottenham as speculation continues to mount over the star striker’s future.

The build-up to Wednesday’s visit of Aston Villa – in which 10,000 fans will be in attendance – has been dominated by talk of Kane reportedly wanting to leave Spurs.

However, Mason denied rumours of the England captain handing in a transfer request ahead of what could potentially be his final home game for the club.

“I speak to Harry pretty much every day. Before I got this job, I spoke to Harry pretty much every day,” he said. “Harry’s excited, along with me, about Wednesday’s game.

“Our only discussions have been about the game tomorrow, about the game at the weekend against Wolves. We want to play in front of our fans.

“He’s going to be 100 per cent committed. What we’ve seen with Harry over the course of this season, and all our players, is that they’ve been committed.

“He will start the game because he’s our best striker, and one of the best strikers in the world. My main focus is on putting out a team to win games of football.”

Spurs have won three of their last four league matches, while Villa’s slim hopes of European football have ended with a run of one win in seven.

The Villans’ loss of form has largely coincided with the injury absence of Jack Grealish, but the playmaker is in contention for a first start in more than three months against Spurs.

“Jack’s just had 30 minutes against Palace and 20-odd minutes last week and we’re continuing to build him up,” boss Dean Smith said on the eve of the game.

“I’ve got to have a conversation with the medical staff this morning. He might start. We’ll train today and see.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Regardless of whether or not this is indeed Kane’s last home game for Tottenham, it will still be a special occasion for the striker on his landmark 400th appearance in club football.

Some 334 of the previous 399 have come in Tottenham colours, and his 236 goals since his debut in January 2011 are bettered only by Sergio Aguero (258) in English football.

Aston Villa – John McGinn

With Grealish still working his way to fitness, there is extra pressure on the others in Villa’s midfield to step up – as McGinn did with his well-taken strike against Crystal Palace last time out.

Villa went on to lose that game 3-2, however, meaning they have now lost all four Premier League games in which the Scotsman has opened the scoring.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham are looking to complete their seventh Premier League double over Villa, something they have only done as many times in the competition against Everton (seven) and Manchester City (eight).

– Villa have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions, winning the other in April 2015 under Tim Sherwood.

– Spurs have won their final home league game in 10 of the last 12 seasons, with the exceptions being a 2-1 loss to Southampton in 2015-16 and a 2-2 draw with Everton in 2018-19.

– The Villans have won their final away league game in just one of the last 18 seasons (D7 L10), beating Arsenal 2-1 at Emirates Stadium in 2010-11.

– Tottenham have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League home games played on Wednesdays (D1) since a 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in January 2016. Villa, meanwhile, have lost all five of their Premier League games played on Wednesdays this season.