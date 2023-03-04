BIRMINGHAM, England (AP)A first-half own goal handed Aston Villa a 1-0 victory and kept Crystal Palace winless in 2023 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Center back Joachim Andersen redirected a Matty Cash cross into his own net in the 27th minute in a clash of mid-table clubs at Villa Park.

Wilfried Zaha thought he scored after just four minutes on his return from a hamstring injury but a VAR check ruled it out for offside.

Striker Ollie Watkins nearly doubled the lead just before halftime but his shot skimmed the left post.

The visitors went down to 10 men in the 62nd when Cheick Doucouré picked up his second yellow card for a sloppy foul.

It’s two straight wins for Unai Emery’s team and both were clean sheets after having lost three in a row and allowing 11 goals.

Palace hasn’t won since New Year’s Eve. Patrick Vieira’s team has gone 10 games overall – nine in the league – without a win.

