Aston Villa-Wolverhampton Preview

Jack Grealish will be available for Aston Villa at Wolves on Saturday despite breaking coronavirus rules with Ross Barkley last week.

Villa captain Grealish, not in action last weekend after the match against Newcastle United was called off due to COVID-19 cases, and injured team-mate Barkley went out to celebrate the latter’s birthday in London.

The meeting was a breach of regulations in the city, but Villa manager Dean Smith is standing by his skipper and suggested there was some confusion with the rules.

“I think our government are confused about the messages that are going out there themselves, so it makes it very difficult for everybody else as well,” he said.

“But it is difficult times for everybody at the moment and we have to respect the rules.

“Has this week been difficult to handle? No. I spoke about it yesterday and gave my opinions. I have reminded the players about their responsibilities and we have moved on.

“We are in a fortunate position that we get tested weekly so we obviously know where we are at and when people have to isolate.

“This is our bubble and it is something that we have moved on from. Jack provided a negative test on Monday, so he is in the squad. Ross Barkley is still injured.”

Pre-match discussion for opponents Wolves focused on the possibility of signing a short-term replacement for star striker Raul Jimenez following his skull fracture.

VeteranHulk, a former team-mate of Nuno Espirito Santo’s, was cited as one possibility.

But manager Nuno said: “January is next month, we are in December, now is the moment to focus on what we have to do – this game and the next one.

“It is not the moment to think about the transfer window. The solutions are here with us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Ruben Neves

Neves has had 17 shots without scoring this term, trailing only Villa’s Trezeguet (22) in this regard in the Premier League. The Wolves midfielder netted in this exact first last season, though, along with Trezeguet. Neves will hope to rediscover his scoring touch as Nuno’s side look to replace Jimenez’s goals.

Aston Villa – Jack Grealish

Grealish has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week, but he has been in sublime form on the field. Only Bruno Fernandes (35) and Kevin De Bruyne (28) have created more chances for their team-mates this season than the Villa captain (26), while the Manchester United man (11) is the sole Premier League midfielder to have been involved in more goals (10 – five goals, five assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves won both Premier League meetings with Aston Villa last season; they last won three league games in a row against these opponents between 1957 and 1960 (a run of seven).

– After an 11-game unbeaten away run against Wolves in all competitions between 1978 and 2012 (W7 D4), Villa have lost each of their past three visits to Molineux.

– Wolves have conceded fewer home goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (five) and have kept eight clean sheets in their past 12 games at Molineux.

– Following an unbeaten run of eight Premier League games, Villa have now lost four of their past five in the competition (W1), conceding at least twice in each defeat.

– Wolves boss Nuno has lost just two of his 16 home Premier League meetings with English managers (W9 D5), remaining unbeaten in his past nine such games since a 5-2 loss against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea last season.