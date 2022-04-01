Bruno Lage has admitted that Wolves could struggle to keep hold of Ruben Neves amid the Portuguese’s rich vein of form, with the Molineux star man likely to attract some major offers this summer.

Neves has been at the heart of the club’s transition into a new era and has been a flagbearer for big results under his fellow countryman, ahead of this weekend’s Midlands derby with Aston Villa.

Those performances have not gone under the radar, however, and Lage has accepted that it would be just as tough to keep hold of him as it would be to replace the midfielder.

“It’s very hard to find a player like him,” he said. “When you have a midfielder who can defend, who can attack and who can score goals. He is the kind of player that we have with us if we want to create a good team, a big player who can put us on a different level. But this is football. When you see this kind of level, you never know what can happen.

“I can see other teams will be looking at him too and if a big team has a big offer, we have to analyse what is best for the club and also for the player.”

Opposite number Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, weighed in on his desire to bag local bragging rights when his side make the short trip, and added that he was delighted to see the Premier League move to reintroduce five substitutes starting next season.

“This is a huge derby for us,” he stated. “We want games to have that extra buzz and special edge, so we want to give a performance that represents our support in a right way.

“(The five substitutes is) something that we voted for. As a manager you want to be able to use as much of your talent as possible and we want to have pathways for our youngsters.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Ruben Neves

There’s a reason why the midfielder has been marked out as a main man by his coach ahead of this weekend’s game. He has made more tackles and passes than any other player at the club this season, highlighting him as a powerhouse workhorse in the middle of their pack.

Aston Villa – Jacob Ramsey

The 20-year-old Ramsey has scored six Premier League goals for Aston Villa this season; only two players have scored more in a single campaign for the Villans while aged under 21 – Luke Moore in 2005-06 (8) and Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2006-07 (9).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Wolves have won three of their last five Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 26 top-flight meetings with the Villans (W3 D9 L14).

– Aston Villa won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, last winning consecutive away games against Wolves in January 2012.

– Wolves could become already the fifth club to win both of their Premier League meetings with Aston Villa this season, after Arsenal, Chelsea, Watford and West Ham. Coming into this weekend’s games, only Norwich (5) and Watford (5) have had more teams do the double over them than Aston Villa (4) this term.

– Wolves have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 19 (W11 D4). Wolves have also conceded eight goals in these six games, as many as they’d shipped in their previous 14.

– Aston Villa have lost consecutive Premier League games for the third time under Steven Gerrard, but have yet to lose three in a row since he joined the club in November. Seven of the Villans’ eight league defeats under Gerrard have been by a single goal, with the exception being a 3-1 home loss to Chelsea.