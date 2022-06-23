BALTIMORE (AP)Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore’s rain-shortened 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Soon after Hays doubled in the sixth inning for the cycle, rain stopped play for a second time. The game was eventually called after six innings. The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2019. Before that, Brooks Robinson, Cal Ripken Jr., Aubrey Huff, and Felix Pie did it.

Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini also homered for the Orioles, who earned a split of the two-game interleague series.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (5-4) got the win with five shutout innings, recording the final out just before the initial rain delay. Wells allowed only three hits but issued a season-high four walks.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (3-10) gave up three runs and seven hits over four innings.

ANGELS 5, ROYALS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in Los Angeles’ victory over Kansas City.

After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings – on a walk that was quickly erased by a double play.

Ohtani also had a single and two walks at the plate in his latest electrifying two-way performance. He hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs in an extra-inning loss Tuesday.

Daniel Lynch (3-7) wasn’t as effective for the Royals early on, but the left-hander resourcefully shut down the Angels until they loaded the bases in the fifth on two walks and an infield single. Lynch, who left after David MacKinnon’s sacrifice fly, gave up three hits and five walks on a career-high 104 pitches.

ASTROS 5, METS 3

HOUSTON (AP) – Yordan Alvarez homered twice off Carlos Carrasco as Houston jumped on him early and held on against New York.

Alvarez hit two of the season-high three homers Carrasco allowed before the pitcher left with lower back tightness in the third inning with the Astros up 5-1. Alvarez, who also homered Tuesday night, now has 21 this season. The 24-year-old Alvarez leads all players with a 1.064 OPS and has hit nine homers in his last 20 games.

Alex Bregman added a two-run homer for the Astros, who won their third straight.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (5-5) yielded six hits and three runs with five strikeouts in five-plus innings for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save.

Carrasco (8-3) yielded four hits and five runs in 2 1/3 innings before his injury. The National League-leading Mets have dropped eight in a row in Houston.

YANKEES 5, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat Tampa Bay.

Judge’s 22nd career multi-homer game helped the Yankees come back from a 4-1 deficit after Isaac Paredes hit his fourth home run in two games for the Rays.

Clarke Schmidt (4-2) got the win and Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.

The win was the 18th in 21 games for the Yankees, who maintained a 12-game lead in the AL East.

Ralph Garza Jr. (0-2) took the loss for Tampa Bay, which was defeated for the eighth time in 11 games. The Rays dropped two of three to the rival Yankees and lost a fourth straight series for the first time since August 2017.

CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit two-run homers as St. Louis beat Milwaukee and moved into first place in the NL Central.

The Cardinals have taken two straight from the Brewers after falling 2-0 in the opener of the four-game series.

Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen hit solo homers for the Brewers. McCutchen also had an RBI double.

The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Arenado’s sixth-inning drive to left-center – his 14th homer of the season – put St. Louis ahead for good. Goldschmidt went deep to left in the first inning for his 17th homer.

Johan Oviedo (1-1) got his first career win with 2 1/3 innings of perfect relief. Genesis Cabrera pitched the final two innings to earn his third career save, and first since 2020.

Eric Lauer (6-3) worked six innings and gave up five runs while striking out five and walking one. He gave up the homers to Goldschmidt and Arenado.

RANGERS 4, PHILLIES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Brad Miller hit a two-run single against his former team and Texas beat Philadelphia for the ninth time in a row to hand Zack Wheeler his first loss in two months.

Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs for the Rangers, whose winning streak against the Phillies dates to the opening day of the 2014 season.

Jon Gray (3-3) won consecutive starts for the first time this season. The right-hander struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Joe Barlow, the third Texas reliever, worked the ninth for his 13th save.

Wheeler (6-4) lost for the first time in his last 10 starts, since losing his first three starts this season. He struck out eight, but walked three and gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Kyle Schwarber extended his career-best on-base streak to 26 games for the Phillies with a two-run homer. Philadelphia has lost three games in a row after winning 14 of its first 16 games for interim manager Rob Thomson.

BRAVES 4, GIANTS 3

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall’s run-scoring single capped Atlanta’s three-run rally in the ninth as the Braves beat San Francisco.

Duvall’s single off Tyler Rogers drove in William Contreras from second base as the Giants wasted another strong start by Carlos Rodon, who allowed only three hits and one run in seven innings.

Jake McGee (1-2) blew a 3-1 lead, built on homers by Mike Yastrzemski and Darin Ruf, by allowing three runs in the ninth. McGee was brought in to close out the lead because Camilo Doval had pitched back-to-back games. Dansby Swanson led off the ninth with a homer off McGee to cut San Francisco’s lead to one run. Marcell Ozuna followed with a single to right field and moved to second on Matt Olson’s fly ball to deep center field.

Contreras added a single to left field to drive in Ozuna for a 3-3 tie. Right-hander Tyler Rogers struck out Orlando Arcia as Contreras stole second base. The steal proved to be crucial when Duval followed with the game-ending single.

Tommy La Stella’s run-scoring single off A.J. Minter (3-1) in the ninth drove in Ruf to add to the Giants’ lead.

GUARDIANS 11, TWINS 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as Cleveland rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat Minnesota.

Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central.

Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota.

Sam Hentges (1-0) tossed a scoreless eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save with a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland, which has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30. The young Guardians also won their seventh straight series.

Griffin Jax (4-2) took the loss for the second straight night.

BLUE JAYS 9, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO (AP) – Bo Bichette hit a grand slam and Alejandro Kirk homered for the second straight game, leading Ross Stripling and Toronto over injury-riddled Chicago.

Bichette’s second career slam capped a five-run fourth inning as the Blue Jays avoided a three-game series sweep.

Kirk hit an RBI single in the first and a homer in the third. He tops All-Star fan voting for AL catchers and leads all qualified major league catchers in batting average (.307) and OPS (.857). Kirk batted .364 (8 for 22) with four home runs and eight RBIs in five games against the White Sox this season.

Stripling (4-2) gave up one run in six innings. He scattered five hits and didn’t allow a runner past second until Josh Harrison scored from first on a single by Luis Robert in the sixth.

Lucas Giolito (4-4) allowed seven runs on a season-high 11 hits in five innings. He has a 9.47 ERA in his last five starts.

PADRES 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for San Diego, which jumped on Madison Bumgarner early against Arizona for a three-game sweep.

Jorge Alfaro, whose walk-off single in the 10th inning Tuesday night gave the Padres a 3-2 win, hit a solo homer in the sixth. Rookie Jose Azocar fell a home run short of the cycle in his first career three-hit game.

Adrian Morejon (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Nick Martinez pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for his first save.

Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle, but manager Bob Melvin returned after missing 11 games while in the COVID protocols.

Bumgarner (3-8) got his 2,000th career strikeout, but lost for the fifth time in six starts. Bumgarner lasted only four innings, giving up six runs, four earned, and four hits. He struck out five and walked none.

Alek Thomas and Christian Walker homered for Arizona.

DODGERS 8, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs and Los Angeles extended its winning streak against Cincinnati this season to six games.

Freeman, who tied a season high with five RBIs in the series opener Tuesday, has seven RBIs in the series. He extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single in the fifth.

Albert Almora Jr. hit his fifth homer of the season for Cincinnati, which has lost eight straight over two seasons to the Dodgers at Great American Ball Park.

Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last start, allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings. Alex Vesia (1-0) got the win.

Reds starter Luis Castillo allowed four earned runs in five innings and hit two batters. Ross Detwiler (0-2) took the loss.

RED SOX 6, TIGERS 2

BOSTON (AP) – Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Boston posted its third series sweep of the season, powering past Detroit.

Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each added a two-run double as Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games. Michael Wacha (6-1) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts to help the Red Sox improve to a season-high eight games above .500.

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who have lost nine of 11.

Tarik Skubal (5-5) lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He has lost his last three starts.

MARLINS 7, ROCKIES 4

MIAMI (AP) – Pablo Lopez allowed one unearned run in seven solid innings and Miami beat Colorado.

Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler hit home runs for Miami.

The Marlins, who played their second home game of the season with the retractable roof open at loanDepot Park, will attempt a sweep of the three-game series Thursday.

Lopez (5-3) gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six, ending a winless drought since May 7.

Cooper’s two-run homer capped a four-run third against Chad Kuhl (4-5) and put Miami ahead 4-1. Jon Berti hit an RBI triple and scored on Chisholm’s single before Cooper connected on a drive that cleared the center field wall for his fifth homer.

Colorado narrowed the gap on Elias Diaz’s three-run homer off Louis Head in the ninth.

CUBS 14, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit two-run homers early and Alfonso Rivas added a grand slam off a position player late as Chicago routed Pittsburgh.

Held to a total of two runs in the first two games of the series, Chicago broke out for seven runs in the second inning against Jared Eickhoff (0-1). Eickhoff made his 2022 debut and allowed 10 runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He became the first Pirates pitcher to give up 10 runs in his first outing with the team. He also gave up 10 runs in his first start with the New York Mets in 2021.

Chicago starter Keegan Thompson (7-2) worked six innings and allowed four hits. He struck out seven and gave up one run, a solo homer by Diego Castillo in the second. Castillo moved from second base to the mound in the ninth and gave up Rivas’ slam.

MARINERS 9, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jesse Winker homered for the second straight day, Cal Raleigh also connected and Seattle won consecutive games for the first time in more than two weeks by routing Oakland.

J.P. Crawford doubled twice and drove in two runs. Julio Rodriguez added two hits and scored twice for Seattle, which had dropped seven of nine before starting its road trip with a pair of victories against the worst team in the majors.

The A’s fell to 23-47 and used a position player on the mound. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse worked a 1-2-3 ninth in his first career pitching appearance.

George Kirby (2-2) allowed five hits and had six strikeouts in six scoreless innings. Seattle’s rotation has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive games, the team’s longest stretch since a franchise-record 12-game streak in 2014.

Paul Blackburn (6-3) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in four innings for the A’s, who are 3-15 in June and have lost 17 of 20 overall.

–

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports