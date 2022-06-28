NEW YORK (AP)The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.

The team announced the move Tuesday prior to a game against the New York Mets. Brantley left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic.

The 35-year-old outfielder is hitting .288 with five homers and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season.

Outfielder Chas McCormick was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land two days after being demoted. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was also called up, and right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s defeat.

The Los Angeles Angels claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers after Houston designated him for assignment Friday.

