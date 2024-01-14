TYLER, Texas (KETK) –Carly Tucker is our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week.
She is a student-athlete from Bullard.
Watch the video above to see all that she has accomplished, and once again congrats to Carly.
by: David Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Gibson
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) –Carly Tucker is our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week.
She is a student-athlete from Bullard.
Watch the video above to see all that she has accomplished, and once again congrats to Carly.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now