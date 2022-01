LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One of the largest reptile expos in the United States took place in Longview on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The HERPS East Texas Reptile and Exotic Pet Show hosted some of the top breeders from around the U.S. There were thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available for purchase to the public.