TYLER, Texas (KETK) - After nearly three full weeks of Smith County prosecutors making their case that former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse William Davis murdered four patients, the defense team spent a little more than one day to present their side of the story.

Davis is facing the death penalty in a case that rocked East Texas when he was arrested more than three years ago. He is accused of intentionally blowing air in the arterial lines of patients at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, which killed four people and injured two others.