Owen McCown: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week

Tyler, Texas (KETK) Owen McCown our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week.
He is a student-athlete from Rusk High School.
Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Owen.
by: David GibsonPosted: / Updated:
Tyler, Texas (KETK) Owen McCown our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week.
He is a student-athlete from Rusk High School.
Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Owen.