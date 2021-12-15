Atkinson’s hat trick leads Flyers to 6-1 victory over Devils

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Cam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers, who won their third game in a row after losing 10 straight. Philadelphia improved to 3-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo, who took over Dec. 6 when Alain Vigneault was fired.

P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight and seven of eight. New Jersey was without captain Nico Hischier and top defenseman Ryan Graves, who each missed a second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Atkinson upped his team-leading total to 12 goals this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Max Pacioretty scored – twice – in his seventh straight game to lead Vegas over COVID-depleted Boston.

Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Golden Knights, who won for the fifth time in six games. Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal with 0.6 seconds left in the first period to send the Bruins to their locker room to the boos of the hometown crowd.

Hours after the Bruins put leading scorer Brad Marchand in the COVID-19 protocol, and one day after coach Bruce Cassidy returned from his positive test, the Bruins lost snapped a two-game winning streak. Patrice Bergeron scored 21 seconds in the third period and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

SENATORS 8, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Josh Norris scored two goals and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to lift Ottawa over Florida.

Nick Brown scored two late power-play goals, and Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists. Tim Stutzle, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa. Connor Brown had three assists.

Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who lost at home for the second time this season. The Senators have won five of six.

Florida goaltender Spencer Knight gave up a career-worst eight goals on 38 shots.

It was the Panthers’ worst home loss since falling 7-1 to Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2013, and their worst overall since a 6-0 beating at Calgary on Jan. 13, 2016.

LIGHTNING 3, KINGS 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Mathieu Joseph scored with 1:35 left in overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to win his 62nd game in 2021 regular-season and playoff games, tying Marc-Andre Fleury’s 2009 NHL record for a calendar year set with Pittsburgh.

Victor Hedman and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos had an assist and moved within a point of becoming the 118th player to reach 900 points.

Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots for the Kings.

PENGUINS 5, CANADIENS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead Pittsburgh over reeling Montreal.

Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fifth straight. Tristan Jarry finished with 28 saves to improve to 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts.

Kris Letang picked up an assist to become the seventh active defenseman and 43rd all-time to reach the 600-point plateau. Sidney Crosby’s two assists marked the 400th multipoint game of his career.

Jesse Ylonen scored the first goal of his career for Montreal, which lost its seventh straight. Jonathan Drouin added his fifth of the season and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots.

RED WINGS 2, ISLANDERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a victory over New York.

Dylan Larkin got his team-high 11th goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves for the Islanders, who had won two of three following an 11-game losing streak.

SABRES 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and Buffalo snapped a seven-game winless streak with a victory over Winnipeg.

Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his fourth straight start and stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road trip.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

BLUES 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the third period and St. Louis snapped Dallas’ eight-game home winning streak.

Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0.

Riley Damiani, called up from the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for the Stars, who have lost four straight overall.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Auston Matthews had two goals and Toronto won its second straight game, beating struggling Edmonton.

Wayne Simmonds, TJ Brodie and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-4-1 on the road. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Oilers, losers of six straight games, including all five games on their current homestand. Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, RANGERS 2

DENVER (AP) – Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Colorado beat New York and extended its winning streak to five games.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored, and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak that capped an 11-1 surge.

Nazem Kadri returned from a two-game absence with three assists and leads Colorado with 37 points.

KRAKEN 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose and Seattle snapped a three-game skid.

Donato, who spent last season playing in San Jose before leaving in free agency, knocked a rebound of his own deflection off Sharks defenseman Radim Simek’s skate and past James Reimer for the goal.

Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board when he scored with the San Jose net empty with 2:07 to play.

Chris Driedger didn’t allow anything else and finished with 33 saves. Calle Jarnkrok sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

Reimer made 27 saves.

CANUCKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Bo Horvat scored twice and Vancouver rallied from three goals down to beat Columbus, the Canucks’ fifth straight win since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach.

Horvat buried his second of the game on a power play with 58.8 seconds left to put Vancouver ahead. Elias Pettersson and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks, and Quinn Hughes had three assists.

Eric Robinson had two goals for the Blue Jackets, who also got a goal from Max Domi and two assists from Alexandre Texier.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 shots for Vancouver in his first start since Nov. 28. Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves for Columbus.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports