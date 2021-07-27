Atlanta Dream sign veteran forward Candice Dupree

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Dream signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree on Monday.

The 16-year veteran, who was waived by Seattle earlier this month, is fourth all-time in games played in WNBA history with 484 and fourth on the career scoring list with 6,822. She has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in her career.

After being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly towards the end of her stay with the emergence of Ezi Magbegor.

”I’m excited to be reunited with Candice after coaching her in college at Temple University,” interim head coach Darius Taylor said. ”Candice brings championship experience, professionalism and a great basketball IQ to our team. She will add scoring, depth and stability to our post play. We are excited to welcome future Hall-of-Famer Candice to the Atlanta Dream.”

Taylor took over when previous interim coach Mike Petersen stepped down for health reasons on Saturday night.

Dupree won an WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.

Atlanta entered the Olympic break at 6-13 and has lost four straight games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51