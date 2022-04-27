ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan.

The 19-year-old Rios Novo was picked up on loan Wednesday from Club Atletico Lanus in Argentina’s Primera Division.

He will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati.

Rios Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Guzan, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (torn ACL in right knee) and goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira (ruptured left Achilles tendon) have all been placed on the season-ending injury list.

—

