Atlanta United ties Cincinnati 1-1, winless in 9 straight

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Ronald Hernandez scored his first MLS goal to help Atlanta play FC Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in United interim coach Rob Valentino’s first game.

Atlanta (2-4-8) has a franchise-record nine-game winless streak. It fired Gabriel Heinze on Sunday, a day after a 1-0 loss to New England.

United hasn’t lost back-to-back games since losing three straight in October 2020.

The 23-year-old Hernandez, a defender who played five minutes in his only other MLS appearance, put away a cross by Brooks Lennon – that appeared to have been redirected by Manchop Choi – with aone-touch finish inside the near post to cap the scoring in the 70th minute.

Luciano Acosta, on a breakaway, cut back to evade a defender near the penalty spot and the curled in a side-netter to give Cincinnati (3-6-4) a 1-0 lead in the 61st.

Kenneth Vermeer had a career-high eight saves for Cincinnati.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51