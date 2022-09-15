BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP)Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina’s 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month.

The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped four players from his earlier list: goalkeeper Juan Musso, defender Lucas Martinez, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and striker Nicolas Gonzalez – the latter two are injured.

Teams can take 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20. Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament.

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division in February. He plays as a forward or attacking midfielder.

—-

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nehuen Perez (Udinese), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

—

