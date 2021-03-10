Atlético beats Athletic to increase its Spanish league lead

MADRID (AP)Atletico Madrid ended its winless streak at home by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Wednesday, increasing its Spanish league lead over Barcelona to six points.

Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez scored in each half as Atletico came from behind to end a run of three winless league games at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Iker Muniain put the visitors ahead in the first half in a match that was postponed from January because of a snowstorm in Madrid.

Atletico, seeking its first league title since 2014, has a six-point gap to Barcelona and is eight points in front of third-place Real Madrid.

All three teams at the top of the standings have now played 26 games.

Atletico conceded in the 88th minute in a 1-1 draw against Madrid in Sunday’s derby at the Metropolitano. Diego Simeone’s team was coming off a 2-0 loss to Levante and a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in its previous games at home.

Muniain opened the scoring from inside the area after a cross by Inaki Williams in the 21st, but Llorente equalized with a header that deflected off a defender in first-half injury time and Suarez scored the winner by converting a penalty in the 51st.

