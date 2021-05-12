Atlético beats Sociedad, moves closer to Spanish title

MADRID (AP)With the Spanish league title in sight, Atletico Madrid made sure it didn’t falter.

Gritty and determined, Diego Simeone’s team moved closer to ending its title drought in Spain with a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, taking a major step toward securing its first league trophy since 2014.

Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa scored a goal each in the first half and Atletico held on after conceding late to open a four-point lead over Barcelona with two rounds to go. The Catalan club had stumbled again on Tuesday, being held to a 3-3 draw at Levante to see its title chances dwindle.

Atletico is five points ahead of Real Madrid, which can get back within two points if it wins at Granada on Thursday. If Madrid draws or loses, a home victory on Sunday against 11th-place Osasuna will be enough to give Atletico the league title after a seven-year wait.

Fourth-place Sevilla was dropped from title contention despite a 1-0 win against Valencia at home earlier on Wednesday. It was six points from Atletico, which has the edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Madrid has the tiebreaker advantage over both of its rivals, while Atletico has the edge in case of a tie with Barcelona.

Atletico has been in the lead for most of the season. It got off to a fast start and was on pace for a 100-point campaign before faltering toward the end and allowing Barcelona, Madrid and Sevilla to move closer.

Atletico came out attacking from the start at the Wanda Metropolitano, giving little space for Sociedad.

Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente both missed clear chances early before Carrasco opened the scoring with a 16th-minute shot from inside the area that went between the legs of Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Suarez, who has been key for Atletico after being let go by Barcelona last season, set up Correa’s 28th-minute goal from inside the area with a nice through ball past defenders.

Sociedad, sitting in fifth place and fighting for a Europa League spot, pulled closer through Igor Zubeldia from close range after a corner in the 83rd and pressed for an equalizer until the end. The Basque Country club had already hit the post twice.

OTHER RESULTS

Celta Vigo defeated Getafe 1-0 to stay in eighth place and maintain a shot at qualifying for the Europa League next season. Getafe remained in danger of demotion, sitting three points from the relegation zone.

Huesca, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, staying two points clear of danger.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

—

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni