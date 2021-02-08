Atlético concedes late, misses chance to increase its lead

MADRID (AP)Another outstanding night by Luis Suarez wasn’t enough to keep Atletico Madrid from missing a chance to increase its lead in the Spanish league.

An Atletico team depleted by the coronavirus conceded late in drawing with Celta Vigo 2-2 at home despite another Suarez double on Monday.

Facundo Ferreyra scored an 89th-minute equalizer for the visitors, who took an early lead before Suarez added to his scoring streak with a goal in each half. His league-leading tally was up to 16.

The Uruguay striker, who arrived after being let go by Barcelona at the end of last season, has found the net seven times in his last four games.

The draw moved Atletico eight points clear of Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand. The lead would have stayed at 10 points had it held on to the victory.

”We know that we have to win these games at home, and today we allowed them to equalize almost in the last play of the match,” Atletico captain Koke Resurreccion said.

Atletico was missing several key players because of positive COVID-19 tests, including Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco. Two new positive results were announced hours before the game at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, for Hector Herrera and Thomas Lemar. Moussa Dembele and Mario Hermoso also were out because of the virus.

Celta, winless in seven straight matches in all competitions, stayed in 10th place. It opened the scoring with a header by Santi Mina in the 13th.

The 34-year-old Suarez, who also missed a few matches after testing positive for the coronavirus, got his goals off his first two shots on target at Metropolitano.

”We have been conceding too many goals early in the matches,” Koke said. ”We have to improve in that area if we want to keep fighting for the title.”

Atletico recently also had to come from behind against Eibar and Valencia. Simeone’s team has won every league match since losing at Real Madrid 2-0 in December, though it was eliminated by third-division club Cornella in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico’s next game is at eighth-placed Granada on Saturday. Celta hosts Elche on Friday.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

—

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni