Atlético forward João Félix tests positive for COVID-19

MADRID (AP)Portugal forward Joao Felix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atletico Madrid said Wednesday.

The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Atletico did not give any other details about his health condition.

The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league.

Atletico’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23.

