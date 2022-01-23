Atlético’s Torrecilla returns to action after cancer battle

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)Virginia Torrecilla was back on a soccer field Sunday after battling cancer for nearly two years.

The Spain and Atletico Madrid player came on as substitute in the 85th minute of Atletico’s 7-0 loss to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Fans chanted her name and players from both teams threw her into the air after the final whistle.

The 27-year-old midfielder hadn’t played in 683 days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

It was Barcelona’s second Super Cup title in three years.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51