Auburn speedy receiver Schwartz plans to enter NFL draft

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Schwartz announced his plans Saturday on social media. He had already opted out of the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl game against Northwestern.

Schwartz caught a team-best 54 passes this season. He finished with 636 yards and three touchdowns. Schwartz had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons at Auburn.

The 6-foot, 179-pounder also had competed on the track team before opting to focus on football.

Schwartz was the Gatorade national boys’ track and field athlete of the year in 2018. He set a world youth record with a 10.15-seconds 100 meters in the 2017 Florida Relays.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51