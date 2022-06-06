AUBURN, Ala. (AP)The championship game of the Auburn Regional has been suspended due to lightning and will resume Monday.

Auburn had a 9-0 lead over UCLA in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday night when the game was halted.

A victory by No. 14 overall seed Auburn would send the Tigers to the Super Regionals. The Bruins have to win twice to advance.

The teams resumed play after a lengthy rain delay in the second inning.

—

