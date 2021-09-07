Auburn’s Flanigan has Achilles surgery, out 12-14 weeks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has had surgery to repair a right Achilles injury and is expected to be out 12-14 weeks.

Auburn announced Tuesday that Flanigan sustained a non-basketball injury. He could miss the first several weeks of the season after having surgery last Friday at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

The junior is the fourth leading returning scorer in the Southeastern Conference.

”Allen is one of our top players and top players in the SEC,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ”I’m disappointed for him but know he will do everything in his power to get back and lead us this season.”

Flanigan averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He started all 27 games and was one of three SEC players to average 14 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

”I’m going to work hard to get back stronger and better than ever,” Flanigan said.

Auburn opens the season Nov. 9 against Morehead State.

