Audacious Ndombele goal caps Tottenham win at Sheffield Utd

SHEFFIELD, England (AP)Tanguy Ndombele’s audacious hooked shot completed Tottenham’s 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, giving Jose Mourinho’s side a first away success in the Premier League in two months.

Played in by a Steven Bergwijn chipped pass, Ndombele used the outside of his boot to lob goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the ball landed in the far corner.

It restored Tottenham’s two-goal cushion in the 62nd minute after David McGoldrick glanced home John Fleck’s cross three minutes earlier for the last-place team.

Tottenham needed only five minutes to go ahead. Bergwijn saw his strike tipped over by Ramsdale and Serge Aurier headed in from Son Heung-min’s resulting corner.

After Son hit the post, Tottenham eventually got its second in the 40th through Harry Kane’s 12th goal of the league campaign. The striker received the ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then turned and drilled a low shot into the corner from the edge of the area.

Spurs, who have thrown away 10 points from winning positions this season, might have been feeling nervy, but Ndombele came to rescue with his goal-of-the-season contender.

”It was a good performance,” Mourinho said. ”Again, 2-0 at halftime was not enough for what we built, for what we created.

”And again, a very, very basic mistake, 2-1 and the game is open again but a great mentality and an amazing action and incredible goal, but it should be a bigger result. There was good energy from the team, consistent, strong-minded, dominant, pressing a lot.”

Tottenham moved up to fourth ahead of fifth-place Manchester City, which plays Crystal Palace later Sunday.

