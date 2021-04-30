Austin FC-Minnesota United Preview

Adrian Heath knows Minnesota United must improve at both ends of the pitch after two successive defeats has left them bottom of the Western Conference.

Minnesota have lost to Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake in their opening two games, and now face expansion team Austin FC, who claimed their maiden MLS win by beating Colorado Rapids last time out.

Heath is expecting a stern test, and knows his team have plenty of work to do.

“Obviously, they’ll be buoyed on the back of getting their first-ever MLS victory,” said Heath. “We know a few years ago how excited we were when we won our first game.

“They look as if they’ve got a really good squad. But if we play like we can, approach the game with the confidence of being a good team, which we are, then I can’t see any reason why we can’t win the game.

“Since time began, since football began, the most important thing is both boxes. You’ve got to score on one end and keep it out on the other and we haven’t been very good of that this season so far. We haven’t created enough in that final third and we’ve conceded and made big mistakes in [the other] end and they’ve cost us.”

One black mark against Austin’s win was an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury suffered by left-back Ben Sweat.

However, new signing Zan Kolmanic is a ready made replacement, according to coach Josh Wolff, who said: “Zan will be the guy that gets most of the minutes and he’s performed really well.

“He’s transitioned very well and his quality is pretty clear when he’s on the field – with his calmness and ability to deliver crosses.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Lod netted a late goal for Minnesota against Salt Lake, but it was not enough to inspire a comeback for the Loons. He is the only Minnesota player to score so far this season, and Heath needs his other attackers to step up.

Austin FC – Cecilio Dominguez

Cecilio Dominguez heads into this game in excellent form, having scored twice in Austin’s win over Colorado.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Dominguez is the third player to score a brace in one of expansion team’s first two games since 2012, after Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick in Atlanta United’s second match in 2017 and Diego Rossi scored a brace in LAFC’s second game in 2018.

– Minnesota have hit just 25.9 percent of their shots on target this season, the lowest shooting accuracy in MLS in 2021.

– Austin earned the first win in club history with a 3-1 victory over Colorado on Saturday. It marked just the second time an expansion club scored three or more goals against a non-expansion side in one of its first two matches in the last 10 years, after LAFC beat Real Salt Lake, 5-1, in its second-ever match in 2018.

– Minnesota have now opened a season with consecutive losses for the first time since their inaugural MLS campaign in 2017. They have never lost their first three matches in an MLS season.

– Minnesota are unbeaten in its last three matches against expansion sides, recording a 5-1 home win over LAFC in 2018 and a 7-1 home win over FC Cincinnati in 2019 before drawing their lone meeting with an expansion side in 2020, a scoreless draw at Nashville SC.