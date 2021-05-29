Austin FC-Sounders FC Preview

Seattle Sounders have made a flying start to 2021, but Brian Schmetzer has explained the team will be looking to add to their squad.

The Sounders have won five and drawn two of their seven MLS games this season, and lead the Western Conference.

However, they will be shorn of some key players – such as Nicolas Lodeiro and goalkeeper Stefan Frei – for Sunday’s clash with expansion side Austin FC, and Schmetzer is hoping to bring in new signings over the summer months.

“Look, we were always geared up to try and add pieces in the summer, I think that hasn’t changed,” Schmetzer said.

“Again, we haven’t had Nico and he’s a big part of our team, but I think guys have stepped up. And so, I’m not going to change the formation, I mean, our formation’s working.

“So, both of those questions I can definitely say we’re not going to change anything, we’re still going to go out try and win games and be as good as we can in our new formation and then Garth (Lagerwey) and Craig (Waibel), all the scouts, they’re working on potential targets for the summer.”

Seattle drew Atlanta United 1-1 last time out, while Austin have lost three on the bounce following a bright start to their first MLS season.

Josh Wolff, though, is confident in the process.

“I don’t need to create any undue pressure on anybody based on what the media is saying,” Wolff said.

“So, my version of it is that we need to keep getting better. We have a process. When we won two games, we didn’t get too high. Now that we’ve lost three, we’re not going to get too low.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Though Seattle are missing their creative fulcrum, Lodeiro, striker Raul Ruidiaz has still delivered, scoring six goals in seven appearances so far this term.

Austin FC – Brad Stuver

Brad Stuver has made 4.5 saves per 90 minutes this season, second in MLS behind only LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Bond’s 4.7 (minimum 200 minutes).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– All three goals scored against the Sounders this season have come on set pieces (two direct free kicks, one penalty). Seattle are the only team in MLS yet to concede from open play this season.

– Austin have conceded eight goals in its first seven MLS matches. The only two expansion teams in league history to allow fewer at this stage were New York City FC (six in 2015) and Seattle (four in 2009).

– Seattle are off to the best start in club history, collecting 17 points from its first seven games this season.

– The Sounders tally of three goals conceded matches the fewest they have let in at this stage of a season (2012) in the club’s MLS history.

– The Sounders have lost just one of their eight home games against expansion sides, a 1-0 loss to LAFC in March 2018 (W4 D3). Los Angeles FC, who won both meetings with the Sounders in 2018, is the only expansion side to beat Seattle since CF Montreal in June 2012.