Austin FC-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City will welcome some familiar faces to Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday, as they host expansion side Austin FC.

Kansas City have had an up and down start to 2021, taking four points from their first three matches.

Austin, on the other hand, have won their last two games after an opening-day defeat to Los Angeles FC.

Former Sporting captain Matt Besler has made two appearances for Austin so far, having joined the expansion franchise following a 12-year stint with his home town club, while coach Josh Wolff and his assistant Davy Arnaud also previously played for Kansas City.

“I know those guys well,” Sporting coach Peter Vermes said. “We’re competing, so it’s not like we’re all looking to hang out. We have a game to play against each other. They’re good guys; they were great guys for this club.”

Vermes added of Besler: “I don’t think there’s any animosity. There’s not from my perspective and I don’t think there is from his. You’ll have to ask him that.”

Besler’s contract was not renewed at the end of last season, but the 34-year-old is feeling as strong as ever.

“From the soccer perspective, I feel like a kid again,” Besler said, via the Austin American-Statesman. “Physically and mentally, it has been refreshing and I’m excited to be part of this club.”

Reflecting on his time at Sporting, Besler continued: “The thing I miss most is the people. I was born in Kansas City and pretty much lived there my entire life, and my wife is the same. We have the majority of our family and friends there.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

One of Sporting’s most experienced players, Johnny Russell started against Real Salt Lake last time out, though was taken off early in the second half. His goal return was only six last season, after hitting 10 and nine in his first two MLS seasons, and Kansas City need the 31-year-old to rediscover his best form.

Austin FC – Jared Straud

“He’s a machine, he works tirelessly,” said Austin coach Wolff of Jared Straud’s performance in the 1-0 win over Minnesota United, in which the winger teed up the winner. It was his second assist of the season, with Austin having scored four times in total so far.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Sporting have lost only one of its eight home matches against expansion teams since 2010 (W6 D1), a 2-0 loss to Montreal in 2012. Only three expansion sides have ever won in Kansas City: Montreal CF in 2012, Seattle Sounders in 2009 and Houston Dynamo in 2006.

– Austin have six points from their first three MLS matches, equalling LAFC (2018), Atlanta United (2017) and the Chicago Fire (1998) for the second-most points in a team’s first three matches in MLS. Only Seattle (nine points in 2009) have taken more at this stage of franchise history.

– Kansas City have scored the opening goal in each of their last two matches, only to go on to draw once and lose once. Sporting have dropped five points from winning positions already this season after dropping just eight points from winning positions last term.

– Austin have enjoyed an average of 53.9 percent possession over the first three MLS matches, the fifth-best total in the league. They are one of only four teams (Atlanta, Nashville SC, New York City FC) to have won the possession battle in each of their first three games this season.

– Sporting have scored in 16 consecutive regular season home matches, only Colorado Rapids (25 straight) have a longer active streak. It is the longest streak of its kind for the team since a run of 20 home games in a row with a goal from June 2011 to April 2012, a run that was ended by then-expansion side Montreal.