Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff heaped praise on star attacker Sebastian Driussi ahead of a trip to the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Last season’s strugglers Austin have turned a corner this campaign, sitting top of the Western Conference after hammering Cincinnati 5-0 and Inter Miami 5-1. They have been inspired by Driussi, who has scored three goals in two games to help Austin set a record for the most goals scored in the first two MLS outings.

Wolff was keen to credit the forward.

“Driussi can set the bar as high as he wants. He has that ability, he really does. His work ethic, his charisma, his quality is impeccable,” Wolff said of the striker. “Players gravitate towards him, he gravitates towards them as well. He plays in all areas of the field: Build-up, out wide, and what I always say is he always thrives around the goal. He has such a hunger to move the attack.

“We’re certainly pleased to have him. Once we were able to have him, he’s a guy we were certainly glad to get across the line.”

The Timbers are still searching for their first win of the season after being held to a second straight draw against Los Angeles FC, though Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese felt his side deserved all three points.

“It is frustrating from the players’ standpoint,” said Savarese, who was yellow-carded for his protestations to referee Ismail Elfath about what he considered some unbalanced decisions. “For my part, the only thing I can say is the sacrifice the players put in. Yes, we wanted to get three points, we wanted to win the game, but the guys sacrificed enough in the game to achieve that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Santiago Moreno

Yimmi Chara will take the plaudits for his goal against Los Angeles, but Moreno was excellent as he created a game-high four chances.

Austin FC – Ethan Finlay

Finlay played a starring role off the bench against Inter Miami, netting two goals. However, he may have to remain patient as Wolff has named the same starting lineup in his last two games.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After losing its first two matches against Austin, both away, by an aggregate score of 7-2, Portland won its first home match against Austin, 3-0, on Decision Day last season. Including playoffs, Portland has an all-time record of 16-5-3 at home against Texas teams, compared to 3-11-14 in 28 matches in Texas.

– For the seventh time in 12 seasons, the Timbers are winless through the first two matches of the season (D2). Portland failed to win the third match of the season in each of the previous six occasions it went winless in the first two, including during its first two runs to the MLS Cup in 2015 and 2018.

– Austin FC set an MLS record with 10 goals through two matches of a season after a pair of five-goal performances on the opening two weekends. This is just the seventh time in MLS history a team has scored five goals in consecutive matches, something no team has ever done in three straight games.

– Chará has scored in each of Portland’s first two matches this season, becoming the third player to score in the opening two matches of an MLS season for the Timbers after Diego Valeri (2020) and Gaston Fernandez (2014). No Timbers player has scored in the team’s first three games of a season.

– Both Driussi and Finley scored twice in Austin’s 5-1 win over Miami on Sunday. Prior to that match, only two Austin players had ever scored multiple goals in a match before (Cecilio Domínguez 3 times, Tomás Pochettino once).