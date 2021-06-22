Austin FC-United FC Preview

Adrian Heath expects a stern test against Austin FC, but believes Minnesota United will have more than enough if they hit their best form.

Minnesota drew 1-1 with FC Dallas last time out. They have drawn their last two matches, after two straight wins.

Expansion franchise Austin, meanwhile, have not won any of their last six games, though they bucked a streak of three losses with three successive draws heading into Wednesday’s encounter. However, their last win did come against Minnesota on May 2.

Asked what it will take to beat Austin, Loons coach Heath said: “By playing with the same energy, doing the same things that we know makes us successful. Move the ball quickly. Play on the front foot, play on their half of the field.

“We played (Austin FC) recently and, when I watched the game back, our defensive shape wasn’t good enough at times, and they picked us apart at times. It’s going to be important that we have a good discipline in and out of possession.

“I think Josh (Wolff) has done a great job in a short period of time. Really well coached, well organized. We know it’s not going to be easy but I think Josh is smart enough to realize that if we play like we can, it’s going to be tough, even for them.”

Austin played their first MLS game at their home ground last time out, with actor Matthew McConaughey geeing up the crowd beforehand, though the team only managed a 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

“I think the way we’ve been taken in from this community from day one and certainly that relationship over the last six months, how it has grown, it’s impressive,” Wolff said.

“The atmosphere, the energy, just the awareness of the game when they’re cheering and they’re booing, it was incredible to see.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Franco Fragapane

It was some debut for Franco Fragapane against Dallas, as he scored and created two chances from a position out on the left. Along with fellow new arrival Adrien Honou, he is sure to add real spark to the Loons’ attack.

Austin FC – Diego Fagundez

Diego Fagundez scored the lone goal in Austin’s win over Minnesota earlier this season. Fagundez has two career goals against Minnesota with both coming on the road, having previously scored against Minnesota as a member of the New England Revolution.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Austin has been held scoreless five different matches this season, including having been shutout in four of its last five games.

– Austin is tied with Chicago and Inter Miami for most times being shut out in 2021.

– Fragapane is the sixth Minnesota United player to score in his debut with the club and the second this season, along with Niko Hansen.

– After starting the season with four consecutive losses, Minnesota is unbeaten in its last four matches (W2 D2). Minnesota is the second MLS team ever to have a four-game unbeaten streak immediately after losing its first four matches of the season, joining the Tampa Bay Mutiny in 1999.

– Austin recorded the first clean sheet in the club’s MLS history when it beat Minnesota, 1-0, in St. Paul on May 1. It was the Loons’ first home defeat to an expansion side since losing to fellow newcomers Atlanta United, 6-1, in March 2017.