Austin Peay soph sets FCS record for rushing yards in quarter

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Austin Peay’s Brian Snead set the NCAA Division I FCS record for rushing yards in a quarter with 204 in the first quarter of a 27-20 win over Tennessee State on Sunday.

The redshirt sophomore rushed for 75-, 67- and 44-yard touchdowns on Austin Peay’s first four plays of a rainy Ohio Valley Conference contest. He had six carries in the quarter, gaining 15, 3 and 0 yards on the final three.

Snead surpassed the record that was held by Nevada’s Otto Kelly with 194 yards on eight carries in the third quarter of a Nov. 12, 1983 game against Idaho.

Snead finished the game with 23 carries for 227 yards, the third-highest single-game total in Austin Peay history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51