Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini admits his job may be on the line when his side take on Austin FC at BC Place on Saturday.

The Caps have won back-to-back matches to keep their slim MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive, though they are five points adrift with only two games left to play.

Sartini is under contract until the end of 2023, but he is worried about what the future could hold should Vancouver miss out on the top seven in the Western Conference.

“I say every time, and I’m not saying it just to make a joke – it’s true… It doesn’t matter how long your contract is because the coaching job is an interim job,” he said.

“The contract is just your insurance that in case you get fired, you have time to find another job.

“If Thomas Tuchel can be fired after winning the Champions League (with Chelsea) because he had a couple of bad games, then I can be fired, even if I win the next two games.

“We want to arrive at 46 points because that’s something that we can do that is in our possibilities, our skills and our abilities to do it.”

The pressure is on Sartini and his side to pick up a victory this weekend, whereas Austin can relax having already clinched a playoff berth and home-field advantage for the first round.

Austin’s standing is a far cry from 12 months ago when finishing one-from-last in the West in Josh Wolff and the club’s first season in MLS.

“Last year was last year. It was laying the foundation,” Wolff said ahead of the trip to Vancouver. “It was difficult at times.

“But we had ideas and hopes and dreams that it would continue to evolve and grow, and it has. Recent performances have been a snapshot of what we’ve talked about all year.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Lucas Cavallini

Cavallini is eligible to return for the Whitecaps after serving a four-game suspension for his dismissal against Nashville SC in August. That is a massive boost for the hosts as Cavallini and Ryan Gauld have contributed to 25 of their 38 goals this season.

Austin FC – Maxi Urruti

Wolff will have one eye on the upcoming playoffs, but a strong starting line-up can still be expected against the Caps, which should see Urruti fielded in attack. The 31-year-old striker has nine goals and two assists this season, with two of those strikes coming in the first meeting between these sides in April.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Vancouver won both of their meetings against Austin in 2021, including a 2-1 home victory in September. Austin won the lone meeting between the sides this season, recording a 3-0 home win on April 23, the only clean sheet by either team in any of the three meetings.

– The Whitecaps have won back-to-back matches for the first time since victories over Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake in May-June. Vancouver have not managed three straight wins in over a year, since a four-match run in August-September 2021 that included two wins over Austin.

– Austin have lost three straight road matches after losing only two of their previous 12 on the road (W8 D2 L2). Austin had allowed just three goals in his previous six away matches (W5 D1) before conceding eight times in the last three.

– Pedro Vite has scored in Vancouver’s past two matches, including the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Seattle on September 17. Vite failed to even record a shot on target in his first 20 MLS appearances before scoring in his past two.

– Maxi Urruti scored two of Austin’s three goals in their win over Vancouver in April, taking his total to nine goals against the Whitecaps in his MLS career and the fifth different team he has scored against them with (Portland, Dallas, Montreal, Houston). Urruti has not scored more than four regular season goals against any other opponent.