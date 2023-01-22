MELBOURNE, Australia (AP)LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Novak Djokovic faces another test of his fitness as he plays Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Djokovic has been dealing with a sore left hamstring throughout the tournament and will try to fend off De Minaur, the Australian who is perhaps the fastest player on the men’s tour. Djokovic is trying to win the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time. He is also the only man left in the bracket who has won a Grand Slam title – and another would pull him even with Rafael Nadal at 22, the most for a man. In other men’s fourth-round matches, No. 5 Andrey Rublev plays No. 10 Holger Rune, No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut faces Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton takes on J.J. Wolf in an all-American contest. In women’s action, No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia tries to take a step closer to her first Grand Slam title when she plays Magda Linette, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka plays Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic faces 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova and No. 30 Karolina Pliskova plays No. 23 Zhang Shuai.

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 22 Elena Rybakina beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4; No. 5 Jessica Pegula beat No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2; No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 7 Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 15 Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3; Jiri Leheckva beat No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3); No. 29 Sebastian Korda beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7); No. 18 Karen Khachanov beat No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

Zero – Number of times in the Open era before the 2023 Australian Open that the top two women’s seeds and top two men’s seeds were all gone before the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”I normally can problem-solve, but today I feel like I didn’t have much answers to what she was doing.” – Coco Gauff, on her loss to Jelena Ostapenko.

