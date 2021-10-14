Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK (AP)Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Landeskog had a goal and an assist in the game.

