Ayers scores 23 to lift Duquesne over Bradley 78-70

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Leon Ayers III scored 23 points as Duquesne beat Bradley 78-70 on Monday.

Tre Williams had 15 points and three blocks for Duquesne (2-4), which broke its four-game losing streak. Amir Spears added 14 points and Jackie Johnson III had 12 points.

Terry Roberts had 17 points for the Braves (1-5). Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Connor Hickman also scored 14 points.

