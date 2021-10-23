Rapids beat Timbers 2-0, clinch playoff berth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galvan had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night.

Galvan lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced a header into the net from 6-yards out to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time. On the counter-attack in the 63rd minute, Galvan brought down a pass from midfield with his chest and then chipped a half-volley toward the penalty spot where Rubio slipped a header inside the post to give Colorado (15-6-10) a 2-0 lead.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids and his 12 shutouts this season are second most in MLS, one fewer than Nashville’s Joe Willis.

Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.

