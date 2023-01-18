SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Justin Bailey scored 16 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Bailey was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South Conference). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Jordan Gainey recorded eight points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Jalen Forrest finished with 18 points for the Blue Hose (5-15, 1-6). Marquis Barnett added 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Presbyterian. In addition, Kobe Stewart had seven points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s sixth straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.