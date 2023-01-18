SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Justin Bailey scored 16 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Bailey was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South Conference). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Jordan Gainey recorded eight points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Jalen Forrest finished with 18 points for the Blue Hose (5-15, 1-6). Marquis Barnett added 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Presbyterian. In addition, Kobe Stewart had seven points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.