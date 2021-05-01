Baird, Pasher score; LAFC ties Dynamo 1-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Los Angeles FC’s Corey Baird and the Houston Dynamo’s Tyler Pasher scored within a couple minutes in a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

Baird opened the scoring for LAFC (1-0-2) with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute. At the end of the build-up, Mark Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing made the passes in the 18-yard box that created the opening on the left side for Baird.

Pasher quickly leveled it for the Dynamo (1-1-1) with a close-range finish of Fabrice-Jean Picault’s cross in the 57th.

Los Angeles’ Diego Rossi made his 2021 debut after missing the first two games of the season due to a left hamstring strain.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51