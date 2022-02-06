LOS ANGELES (AP)Dawson Baker had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Northridge 75-70 on Saturday night.

Baker made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Collin Welp had 10 points and nine rebounds for UC Irvine (10-7, 5-3 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Elijah Hardy had 17 points for the Matadors (5-16, 1-9), who have now lost eight straight games. Atin Wright added 14 points. Onyi Eyisi had 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com