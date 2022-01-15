Balanced attack leads Wofford over Western Carolina 84-64

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)B.J. Mack totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Isaiah Bigelow hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 with five assists to propel Wofford to an 84-64 victory over Western Carolina in Southern Conference action on Saturday.

Freshman Luke Turner came off the bench to post career highs 20 and 10 rebounds for his first double-double for the Terriers (11-7, 3-3). Turner made a career-best four 3-pointers in 10 tries. Ryan Larson pitched in with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Joe Petrakis made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 17 with six rebounds to lead the Catamounts (8-10, 2-3). Tyler Harris added 12 points, while Nicholas Robinson scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

