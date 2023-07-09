Longview, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are well-represented in the NFL and before sacking NFL quarterbacks, Broderick Washington was terrorizing East Texas defenses.

Now, the Baltimore defensive tackle has returned home, hosting the first of what he hopes will be many Longview football camps.

“Just out here to show the kids that I started here, same things that you’re doing now, like coming to the little camps, man, that’s just part of it. And like that, if you work hard and stay disciplined and do all the right things you can make all your dreams come true,” explained Washington.

Lobo stadium was Washington’s football home when he wore the rocking L, and on Saturday he was back working with young East Texas talent.

“Me growing and being in NFL for the past three years, I’ve learned that, like, I need to take time and do stuff like this just for my mental so I can go back into it refreshed, you know, and just now I’m just in a place where like, I’m making myself a force of myself to, like, get out of the grind all the time so I can pour in the interest that I have,” added Washington.

“He changed things that he needed, to change Broderick Washington, to become an outstanding college football player and NFL player. So it’s just a story of, you know, about choices and the choices he’s made and I’m just so very proud of where he’s at and what he’s done and what he’s going to continue to do,” smiled Longview Coach John King.

Washington made it a mission to come back to his hometown so he can pour into the next generation of Lobos and show them you can make your dreams come true.

“We didn’t come from a lot so it’s always great for us to come back and just show the younger generation. They’re like, yeah, it’s hard. You know, we didn’t come from a lot and all of this stuff. We got to work hard, but we can make it if we really go for what we want, you know? And like, I’m just here to show everybody that if I can do it, you can do it too, and I think would be great for all of the guys. Come back and show the same thing, you know,” said Washington.

“Listen, what he’s got to tell, I mean, you know, there are certain things and like I said you got to make choices about, decisions he made and the mentors he looked up to the crowd he hung with. I mean, you know, it could have been somebody else’s opportunity. But he was here and he seized the moment. And you know it. As I said, it didn’t come easy for him,” added Coach King.

Washington is an example for these campers, showing how hard work can pay off.

“They can do anything that they put their mind to, like because I mean, I remember growing up, he was telling me I couldn’t go to the NFL because like it was always my dream or whatever, and I would verbally say that to some people and they look at me crazy, you know, kind of try to throw a little doubt on me, you know, just by the things that they said and like how they would react to it. But as long as you put in the time, effort, and hard work and you stay disciplined and you stay consistent and you keep your dream at the forefront and you keep chasing it, you can make it happen,” declared Washington.

Longview Head Coach John King said seeing pro Lobos come back to teach the upcoming Lobos, shows how special Longview is for these athletes.

“Lobo nation is being a Lobo for life, this is a community team. Well, regardless of the sport, I mean, everything is entrenched in this community at an early age. And whether it’s the alumni or the youth programs or the parents as a whole, they get together and get their kids involved. I mean, this is what it is. It’s not one factor that leads to all this, and it’s going to stay that way as long as I’m here, because I think that’s what’s special about all of you is just how deeply entrenched this community is.” exclaimed Coach King.

“For me, it just means a lot, because when I was here, I can always remember all the fans and everybody that was connected to me while I was here, just pouring into me, man, and just always showing me love. So for me to be able to come back and do that now and it just means a lot to me,” smiled Washington.