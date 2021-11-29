Bankston carries Norfolk St. over Grambling St. 70-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP)Kris Bankston matched his career high with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Norfolk State topped Grambling 70-63 at the HBCU Challenge on Monday.

Tyrese Jenkins had 12 points for Norfolk the Spartans (8-1).

AJ Taylor had 16 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Tigers (2-5). Tra’Michael Moton and Danya Kingsby scored 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51