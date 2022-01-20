Barcello scores 22 to lift BYU over San Diego 79-71

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (AP)Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU stretched its home winning streak to nine games, defeating San Diego 79-71 on Thursday night.

Seneca Knight had 14 points for BYU (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Fousseyni Traore added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gideon George had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 14 points for the Toreros (10-8, 3-2). Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51