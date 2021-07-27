Barcelona condemns racist abuse against teenage player

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Racist abuse against teenage player Ilaix Moriba on social media was condemned by Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Moriba earlier used his TikTok account to denounce the abuse he has been receiving while negotiating his contract renewal with the Catalan club.

He posted a video of himself checking social media on a cell phone while some of the insults popped up on the screen. He shook his head and wrote, ”Really?”

Barcelona posted the same video on its Twitter accounts along with the phrases ”We love football. We fight racism.”

Moriba, one of the club’s promising stars, was a regular in Barcelona’s B team and made his first-team debut last season. He has been practicing with the B team during his contract negotiations.

Some Barcelona fans have been upset with Moriba because he still hasn’t accepted a new contract.

The club has been struggling financially and is cutting back on big contracts with its players.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51