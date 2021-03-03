Barcelona rallies late, returns to Copa del Rey final

MADRID (AP)Barcelona eased some of the pressure on the club by rallying late to force extra time and defeat Sevilla 3-0 on Wednesday, reaching its ninth Copa del Rey final in 11 seasons.

Barcelona trailed 2-0 from the first leg but pulled even in the fourth minute of stoppage time, when Gerard Pique scored with a header to make it level 2-2 on aggregate. Martin Braithwaite then netted early in extra time to give the Catalan club a 3-2 win over both legs.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had kept Barcelona in it by saving a 73rd-minute penalty kick that would have practically ended the team’s chances of advancing.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring early for Barcelona, which will be trying to win a record 31st Copa title.

The victory comes two days after former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested by Catalan police investigating possible irregularities during his administration. It also comes four days before the club holds its presidential elections to try to move on from one of its worst crises ever.

Sevilla was trying to return to the Copa final for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Barcelona. The five-time Copa winner also lost to the Catalan club in the 2016 final.

This season’s final will be on April 17 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Levante hosts Athletic Bilbao in the other semifinal on Thursday. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Bilbao.

Barcelona made it to the Copa final for sixth straight seasons before being eliminated by Athletic in last year’s quarterfinals.

Barcelona got off to a fast start and Dembele scored with a superb shot into the top corner from outside the area in the 12th minute.

Sevilla was awarded a penalty aftera foul by Oscar Mingueza on Lucas Ocampos in the 73rd, but the forward’s shot from the spot was stopped by Ter Stegen. The away goal would have forced Barcelona to score three more times to advance.

Sevilla midfielder Fernando was sent off for a foul in stoppage time, and a few moments later Pique netted the second goal with a header into the corner after a well-placed cross by Antoine Griezmann.

Playing with a man advantage in extra time, Barcelona was in control and added to the lead with Braithwaite’s diving header from close range five minutes into the first half.

The Copa may be Barcelona’s only chance to end its title drought. It lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League and is five points off the lead in the Spanish league.

The Catalan club is coming off one of its worst seasons in more than a decade. It went without a trophy for the first time since 2007-08, and the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League threw the club into turmoil.

Bartomeu’s arrest was related to ”Barcagate,” in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of Bartomeu and others. Bartomeu was freed on Tuesday but still hasn’t been cleared by authorities.

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned in October amid the former president’s fallout with Lionel Messi, who had his request to leave the club denied by Bartomeu. Barcelona has been led by a caretaker board since then.

The coronavirus pandemic also hasn’t helped Barcelona, which is mired in debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Sevilla, sitting fourth in the Spanish league, was coming off a nine-game winning streak in all competitions but has won only one of its last four games.

