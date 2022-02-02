MADRID (AP)With his move to Barcelona finally official, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping his experience can help a team that is badly in need of a spark.

Barcelona secured a deal with the 32-year-old former Arsenal forward just before the transfer deadline on Monday but it wasn’t announced by the Catalan club until Wednesday.

”I have experience. I have played in top leagues and I am coming here to help and give my all for the team,” Aubameyang told the Barcelona website.

The Gabon previously also played in the French and German leagues. He scored 92 goals in 162 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

He was released by Arsenal for free after being stripped of the team’s captaincy for disciplinary reasons. He signed a contract with Barcelona until June 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023 and a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($113 million).

”I am really happy to be here and I am looking forward to getting out on the field at Camp Nou,” he said.

TRAORE PRESENTED

Adama Traore, another forward signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window, said he was ”happy to be back home” after being away for seven years.

The 26-year-old Traore, who came through Barcelona’s youth squads, returned to the club on loan from Wolverhampton until the end of the season.

”I have changed physically, I have gained experience but I have never lost that Barca essence,” he said after being officially presented by the club. ”If Adama today is the same as the Adama of yesterday, that is a lost day. Getting better every day is really important to me.”

DEMBELE’S DOUBTS

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said it will be ”difficult” Ousmane Dembele to get back into the team but that it will be up to coach Xavi Hernandez to decide whether he gets playing time.

The club had asked Dembele to leave but the France forward rejected offers to renew his contract and to leave on loan until the end of the season.

”He has a contract and, if available, the coach will decide if he will play or not,” Laporta said. ”But he probably won’t stay with the club and it will be difficult for him to play because we are in the process of rebuilding our team.”

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. The Catalan club sits fifth in the league standings, one point behind fourth-place Atletico and 15 points behind leader Real Madrid.

In its first season without Lionel Messi, Barcelona has already been eliminated in the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

—

