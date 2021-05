WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) - A convicted East Texas sex offender is accused of killing a man because he had been caught stealing $35 from the victim.

39-year-old Brandon Gilliam had been on the run from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for 10 days before being captured last week. He had been the prime suspect in the murder of 66-year-old Steve McDowell on White Oak Road back on May 3.